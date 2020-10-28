Mumbai Indians are played at the top of the points table and a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will secure them a spot in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2020

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Teams placed in the bottom half of the points table are fighting hard to secure a spot in the payoffs of the Indian Premier League 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said on Wednesday ahead of clash against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.

Over a month into the tournament, the race to the playoffs have tighten and seven of the eight teams still have a shot in getting a spot in the top four. Mumbai are played at the top of the points table and a win against Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will secure them a spot.

“Seemed pretty one-sided for the couple of weeks and the teams in the lower half are fighting hard and it’s important for us,” Kohli said at the toss. “We have been playing some consistent cricket and we have played well together as a team and tonight we are looking to execute our plans well.”

Meanwhile. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to field first against Bangalore. Kieron Pollard will lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Sharma had suffered the injury during the October 18 match against Kings XI Punjab and had to sit out on Mumbai Indians' previous two encounters in the Indian Premier League 2020.

Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Phillippe (Wk), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Posted By: Lakshay Raja