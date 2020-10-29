IPL 2020: Yadav on Wednesday batted with a focused mind and remained unbeaten on 79, helping his side beat Virat Kohli-led RCB.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Day after getting subbed by the Indian cricket team for Australia tour, Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday once again showed his calibre and talent as he single-handedly helped his side beat Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Yadav batted with a focused mind and remained unbeaten on 79, helping his side beat Virat Kohli-led RCB. Kohli, who was trying to lift RCB's moral, was also seen sledging Yadav. Yadav, however, remained focussed and calmed and kept staring at Kohli. The staring contest between the two went on for a while but Yadav managed to stay calm before deciding to walk away, leaving Kohli red-faced.

The video of the incident has been widely shared on social media. Here's a look at the incident:

Yadav, who has been an integral part of Mumbai Indians, has been a consistent performer in the IPL and domestic cricket. It was widely expected that he will likely get selected in India's squad for the Australia tour later this year. However, Yadav was once again subbed as the BCCI opted to retain Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson in the T20I squad.

Experts and former cricketers, though, have raised questions over the selection and BCCI's decision to overlook Suryakumar Yadav.

'Suryakumar has burning desire to don India blue'

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard on Wednesday praised Yadav and said that he has a "burning desire to don the India blue", calling his innings "very, very valuable".

"...he wants to do well and today again he showed his class on how well he can bat...and deep down inside the burning desire to don that blue, but again he continues to show consistency, which is all that he can do as an individual," Pollard said at the post-match conference.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma