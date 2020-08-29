Suresh Raina will not take part in the 13th season of the IPL due to some 'personal reasons'.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina, who plays for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will not take part in the 13th season of the tournament, said the team management, adding that the 33-year-old has returned to India due to some "personal reason".

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time: KS Viswanathan, CEO," the Chennai Super Kings tweeted.

Raina, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, had reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) along with other team members of the Chennai Super Kings earlier this month where the tournament will be held from September 19 to November 10 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The southpaw's return to India comes just a day after a CSK player and 12 support staff members tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus. According to reports, a right-arm medium fast bowler, who also plays for India, has tested positive for the infection. The CSK, however, is yet to make an official statement on this.

"Yes, a right-arm medium fast bowler, who has recently played for India in white-ball cricket, along with a few staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The number could be as high as 12," a senior IPL official told news agency PTI.

"As far as we know, one of the senior-most officials of the CSK management, an official's wife, and at least two members of their social media team are also COVID-19 positive. There are couple of net bowlers who have also tested positive," the official added.

BCCI puts IPL schedule on hold

Meanwhile, the BCCI has decided to put the IPL schedule on hold, said a Times of India report. However, there is "no immediate threat" to the tournament following Friday's incident, the Times of India report quoted a BCCI source as saying.

The 13th season of the IPL will be held in the UAE this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The IPL will begin on September 19 and will end on November 10.

