New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League is set to kick off in less than three weeks and the Chennai Super Kings is already facing a series of hurdles. After two of its players testing COVID positive, triggering fears of virus infecting others in the team, the franchise star Suresh Raina decided to opt out of the cash-rich event.

While the left-hand batsman cited “personal reasons” for pulling out of the IPL, reports are now suggesting that Raina was unhappy with the hotel room he was assigned and wanted accommodation similar to that of CSK captain MS Dhoni.

Several reports have also quoted CSK owner and former BCCI president N Srinivasan confirming that Raina was unhappy with the hotel room and also had an argument with Dhoni on the matter. Srinivasan went on to assure that Dhoni was not too worried about losing Raina from the team.

"I spoke to MS (Dhoni) and he has assured me that even if the numbers go up, there was nothing to worry. He spoke to the players through a zoom call and asked them to remain safe. You really don't know who is a passive carrier," Srinivasan told Outlook.

"Cricketers are like prima donnas ... like the temperamental actors of the olden days. Chennai Super Kings have always been like a family and all seniors players have learnt to co-exist.

"My thinking is that if you are reluctant or not happy, go back. I don't force anyone to do anything ... sometimes success gets into your head," Srinivasan said.

Srinivasan said that that Raina found the rules of the bio-bubble claustrophobic and wanted a room with a balcony like CSK captain MS Dhoni had.

News agency IANS quoted sources saying: "It was a stupid reason, nothing much. He was not happy with the room given to him. It all started when he came to the UAE, along with the team. Other CSK members tried to convince him but he didn't listen to anybody."

Raina, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, had reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) along with other team members of the Chennai Super Kings earlier this month where the tournament will be held from September 19 to November 10 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

