Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina's sudden decision to pull out of IPL 2020, barely weeks before the commencement of tournament, led to several speculations

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina's sudden decision to pull out of IPL 2020, barely weeks before the commencement of tournament, led to several speculations. There were also reports of his tiff with CSK management over his hotel room. The reports suggested the southpaw wanted accommodation similar to that of CSK captain MS Dhoni.

However, the 33-year-old has put an end to these speculations and said he flew back home to address issues in the family that needed immediate attention.

"It was a personal decision and I had to come back for my family. There was something that needed to be addressed immediately on the home front, " Raina told cricbuzz.com

Dismissing reports of his tiff with CSK management, Raina said, CSK is my family too and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) is very important to me and this was a tough decision. There is no issue between CSK and me."

Hinting at his return to the team, the batsman said, "I've been training even while quarantining here. You never know you might see me in the camp there again."

Raina also rubbished reports of his tiff with N. Srinivasan and said the former BCCI chief is like a father figure to him. Underling that his comments have been misconstrued, Raina said, "He is like a father figure to me and he's always stood by me and is close to my heart.

On being asked about the reports that he did not feel comfortable with the bio-security measures in place, Raina said his family is most important to him and he is really concerned for them during the present times.

On Tuesday, Raina opened up about the horrific ordeal that his aunt's family went through over the last few days. In a series of Tweets, Raina demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack on his aunt's family and urged the Punjab government to bring the culprits to justice.

Sharing details of the crime that resulted in death of his uncle and a cousin, Rain wrote, “What happened to my family in Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua and both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical and is on life support.”





Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha