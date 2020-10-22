Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 12 times in the IPL history and won six games each. The latter, however, had suffered a five-wicket defeat in the first leg encounter of the ongoing season.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to break its losing streak when they face Rajasthan Royals in game 40 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. A win tonight is must for Hyderabad to keep its playoffs hope alive.

It remains to be seen whether Kane Williamson will be part of Hyderabad’s playing XI tonight. Seeing how the Dubai pitch has provided assistance to pacers in the tournament so far, the David Warner-men could bring in Jason Holder if Williamson has to sit out. Rajasthan, on the other hand, is likely to retain the same playing XI.

Head-to-Head stats:

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 12 times in the IPL history and won six games each. The latter, however, had suffered a five-wicket defeat in the first leg encounter of the ongoing season. Both the tams have lifted the IPL trophy once.

Who will win today’s match?

Both the teams started their campaign on a positive note but are placed in the bottom-half of the points table. Kane Williamson’s injury has come as an added concern for the side whose middle order has performed poorly. Rajasthan have four wins in ten matches and they are likely to march on in the top four with a win tonight.

Probable Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (Wk), Steve Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Praag, Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia, Ankit Rajpoor, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (Wk), David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

Posted By: Lakshay Raja