Chennai Super King's star players Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo are fit for selection for match against Sunrisers Hyderabad

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 14 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE on Friday. The two sides are at the bottom of the points table and will be hoping to bounce back in the tournament with a win tonight.

Chennai’s star players Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo are fit for selection against SRH, the team’s head coach Stephen Fleming had confirmed yesterday. Rayudu’s availability could mean that an out-of form Murali Vijay may not find a place in the playing XI tonight.

Here are a few players to watch out for from both CSK and SRH in game 14 of IPL 2020:

Chennai Super Kings

Ambati Rayudu: Rayudu has been declared fit for match against SRH and might replace out-of-form Murali Vijay. His availability has come as a major boost for the team that has lost its last two matches.

Faf du Plessis: The South African batsman has scored 173 runs in the first three matches for the CSK with an average of 86.6 and a strike rate of nearly 150. Chennai will be hoping du Plessis’ form continues tonight.

Dwayne Bravo: Bravo is available for selection and might replace Josh Hazlewood tonight. Over the years, Bravo has served as a key all-rounder for CSK. Earlier this year, he became the first bowler to take 500 wickets in T-20 cricket.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Kane Williamson: Williamson had been instrumental in Hyderabad’s win against Delhi Capitals earlier this week. SRH had struggled to find the right balance in the absence of Williamson in their first two matches of tournament.

Rashid Khan: The Afghan spinner bowled a brilliant spell of 3/14 in four overs during match against Delhi Capitals. The SRH will be hoping Khan retains his form tonight.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja