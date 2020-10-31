A win for Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight will qualify them to the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2020 and bolster Kings XI Punjab’s chances to finish in the top four.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in game 52 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket stadium on Saturday. A win for Bangalore tonight will qualify them to the playoffs and bolster Kings XI Punjab’s chances to finish in the top four.

Hyderabad and Bangalore have faced each other 16 times in the IPL history and the latter leads the head-to-head stats with eight wins. The Virat Kohli-men, however, had won the first leg clash against Hyderabad by 10 runs owing to the half-centuries by opener Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers.

Here are the latest updates from game 52 between SRH and RCB:

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST)

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, TNatarajan, Basil Thampi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Phillppe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Posted By: Lakshay Raja