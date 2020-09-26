Both SRH and KKR will be hoping to register their first victory in the tournament after losing their opening encounters against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the game 8 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The two sides have locked horns 17 times in the IPL history, of which Kolkata have won 10 times, though Hyderabad has registered three victories in the recent five encounters.

Both SRH and KKR will be hoping to register their first victory in the tournament after losing their opening encounters against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. It remains to be seen whether injured Kane Willianson will be part of the SRH playing XI today. The match will begin at 7:30 pm (IST).

Here are the latest updates from Match 8 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi:

Russell provides crucial breakthrough, Pandey departs for 51

Andre Russel has dismissed Manish Pandey for 51. Crucial breakthrough for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Manish Pandey Brings up half-century as Hyderabad eye 150

Manish Pandey has brough up his fifty in 35 balls. Sunrisers Hyderabad must be eyeing 150 here.

KKR bowlers keep things tight

Kolkata bowlers are keeping things tight at the moment. Four overs to go and we are yet to see some big shots by Saha and Pandey.

Saha, Pandey totter after SRH lose openers

Only a couple of boundaries in the last few overs. Saha and Pandey are holding fort after Openers Warner and Bairstow departed in the first 10 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lose openers, Pandey holds fort

Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost both its openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner within the first 10 overs for 59. Pandey is batting at 19.

Cummins get Bairstow early

Cummins has bowled Surisers Hyderabad opener Jonny Bairstow for just 5 in the fourth over. Good start for Kolkata Knight Riders.

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow begin SRH's inning

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have begun Sunriders Hyderabad's innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sunil Narine is with the new ball.

SRH opt to bat first

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 9 of the Indian Premier League

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm. Kolkata Knight Riders can have two changes in their side -- Rinku Singh can replace Nikhil Naik and Prasidh Krishna might replace Sandeep Warrier.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja