Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab are placed in the bottom three in the points table and would be seeking to bounce back to winning ways.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Kings Xi Punjab in game 22 of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The two teams have faced each other 13 times in the IPL history had Hyderabad have won 10 of these contests.

Both the team are placed in the bottom three of the points table and would be desperate to bounce back to winning ways. This will be the first encounter between the two teams in the this year’s IPL. The match will start at 7:30 pm (IST).

Here are the latest updates from game 22 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab:

Playing XI:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Simran Singh (Wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mujeed Ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat against Kings XI Punjab

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab in game 22

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST). We’ll get to know at the toss whether Jamaican Cricketer Chris Gayle has made it to Punjab’s playing XI tonight.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen

