New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine has been working closely with team’s spin bowling coach Carl Crowe to correct his bowling action for the remaining games of the Indian Premier League 2020.

Narine was reported for suspect bowling action by the on-field umpires after match against Kings XI Punjab earlier this month. He has been placed on the warning list and will be suspended from bowling in the Indian Premier League 2020 if reported again.

Quoting sources, news agency ANI reported that Narine and Crowe have been working tirelessly over the past couple of days to ensure that the former returns to cricket field at the earliest.

"Crowe was the man Narine went to after being called for suspect action back in 2014-2015 and with him in the unit, it was but obvious that the two would try to correct his action to ensure that the spinner can return to bowling after being called in the game against Kings XI Punjab. They have been working overtime be it at the nets or while analysing angles with data analysts,”the sources said, as quoted by the news agency.

This is not the first time the West Indian bowler has been reported for suspect bowling action. Back in 2014, Narine had missed out on the final match of the Champions League T20 for the same reason. Crowe was Narine’s go-to man after the 2014 incident.

In six appearances for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020, Narine has bagged five wickets at an average of 35.60 and an economy of over 8. Kolkata are currently placed fourth in the points table, with four wins in seven matches and a net run rate of -0.577.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja