New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith is on the verge of achieving yet another milestone in T20 cricket. The Australian cricketer is just three sixes short of completing 100 maximums in the shortest format of the game. Since Rajasthan side will be batting second in today's game, fans will be rooting for RR skipper.

Considered as one of the finest batsmen in modern cricket, Smith has his best record against Mumbai Indians, scoring 412 runs at 51.50 with four half-centuries in 11 innings. Smith has led his side to two wins and two lossed. RR is currently ranked five on IPL points table. The 31-year-old has amassed 2149 runs in 86 IPL matches with an average of 37.5.

In today's match, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians lock their horns with Smith's Rajasthan Royals at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai is second at the points table behind Delhi Capitals, in their 5 matches played so far in the tournament.

In February 2018, Smith was named as captain of Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2018. However, following his admission of involvement in ball tampering incident, his contract was terminated by BCCI. In 2018, Smith was retained for 2019 IPL. He was reappointed as skipper after Rajasthan side lost six out of eight games under Ajinkya Rahane.

He returned to action during his team's opening IPL contest against Chennai Super Kings, having successfully recovered from the concussion injury sustained prior to ODI series against England. Smith, who got hit on the head during net session before the first ODI in Manchester, missed the whole series on advice of Cricket Australia's medical team.

