New Delhi | Jagran Sports desk: Mumbai Indians (MI) have posted 149 run target for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 56th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) 2020 at Sharjah. It's a crucial match for SRH because only victory would ensure the team's entry into the qualifiers. The last league match of the tournament is also a great opportunity for Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey to achieve unique milestone in IPL journey.

Pandey made his IPL debut in 2008. On 21 May 2009, while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, he became the first Indian to score a century in the IPL. So far, he has played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the now-defunct Pune Supergiants (RSP) franchises before Hyderabad, and continues to be one of the most proficient run-scorers against Mumbai.

Pandey is just 59 runs away from RCB skipper Virat Kohli’s IPL record against Mumbai. He is currently the ninth leading run-scorer against Mumbai across all matches. In just 18 innings, the right-handed batsman compiled 578 runs against them at an average of 36.12.CSK's Suresh Raina is the most successful batsman against the Mumbai franchise with his 818-run tally.

