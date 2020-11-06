IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB: David Warner has won the toss 11 times in tournament so far. He now holds the record for the most number of toss wins in an IPL season.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner on Friday achieved a unique record in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after he won the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Warner now holds the record for the most number of toss wins in an IPL season. The 34-year-old has now won toss 11 times in 2020. He is now tied with Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni who had win toss 11 times in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Interestingly, both Rohit and Dhoni went to win the IPL in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Meanwhile, Warner after winning the toss elected to bowl first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Warner, under whom the Sunrisers Hyderabad had won the IPL in 2016, said that the "trophy means a lot for them and the team wants it back home".

"We will bowl first. Dew could play an effect, the last couple of games say so. But the wicket will not change a lot. We are under no pressure, it already started a couple of games back. Unfortunately, Saha misses out with an injury, Goswami replaces him. The trophy means a lot for us, the owners and the fans back home," Warner was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Talking about Warner, he has been one of the most successful players in the history of the IPL. The 34-year-old is one of the highest run-scorer in the history of the cash-rich league and has scored over 5,200 runs at an average of 43.26 and a strike rate of 141.79. He also has four centuries and 48 half-centuries to his name.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma