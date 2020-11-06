New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kane Williamson's classy knock of 50 under pressure and an all-round performance by bowlers guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. With the defeat, RCB's campaign has come to a sordid end, while the David Warner-men have moved a step closer to qualifying for the finals against Mumbai Indians.

Chasing a total of 132, Hyderabad got off to a poor start, losing its opener Shreevats Goswami -- who came in as a replacement for injured Wriddhiman Saha -- for a duck in the first over of the innings. David Warner and Manish Pandey briefly steadied the innings but a good delivery by Mohammed Siraj in the sixth over sent the former packing for 17. Pressure mounted on Hyderabad after the dismissals of Pandey and Priyam Garg, but a sensible knock by Kane Willaimson kept them in the game. Williamson scored 50 and together with Jason Holder, guided the team through the total in the final over of the match.

“Look it was a tough game,” Williamson said after the match. “It was going to be easy against a class side like RCN. The surface was a little tricky and chasing anything on it wasn’t easy. It was a challenge for us to restrict them to that kind of a total. They also had two world class spinners. We did well to go through their spells without losing too many wickets.”

Invited to bat first, Bangalore got off to a poor start, losing its opener Virat Kohli for just 6 in the second over. Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers tried to steady the innings but the run rate remained a worry for the team. De Villiers marched on after Finch was dismissed by Nadeem in the 11 over, and guided his team to 131 for 6 at the end of 20 overs. Hyderabad displayed an all-round bowling performance.

“If you talk about the first innings I don’t think we had enough runs on the board,” Kohli said after the match. “We made one helluva game in the second half, the positions we got ourselves into in the second half… it is a game of margins and if Kane was taken there then it is a different ball game.”

Kane Williamson was awarded man of the match for his classy knock of 50 under pressure.

