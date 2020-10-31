IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB: Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday defeated beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets to keep their playoffs hopes alive in the tournament.

Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: An all-rounder performance from the bowlers and a late-hitting from Jason Holder helped Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in 52nd game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. With this win, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have moved to the fourth spot at the points table to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Chasing just 121, Sunrisers Hyderabad didn't get a good after they lost their skipper David Warner for just 8 runs. Following Warner's dismissal, Wriddhiman Saha and Manish Pandey took the onus on themselves to help their side win the match. The two batted with caution and scored 39 and 26 respectively.

However, Yuzvendra Chahal, who is having a wonderful tournament, dismissed the two batsmen to dent Sunrisers Hyderabad's chase. After their departure, SRH kept losing wickets, helping RCB to stage a dramatic comeback. However, all-rounder Jason Holder kept his calm and hit three huge sixes, helping his side win the match by 5 wickets in hand.

"Tonight the bowlers have executed it well. Dubai has been the same, I think it gets dewy here. It wasn't a surprise at all. Holder's a great all-rounder. To bowl a bouncer against someone like him, you have to dig it very short. It's great to have that consistency," said SRH skipper David Warner at the post-match conference.

Earlier in the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field first in Sharjah. Their decision to bowl first seemed perfect as Royal Challengers Bangalore kept losing wickets at regular interval and managed to score just 120 runs in their 20 overs.

Philippe (32 off 31 balls), Virat Kohli (7 off 7 balls), AB de Villiers (24 off 24 balls), all struggled at the slow pitch of Sharjah and didn't look comfortable against SRH bowlers. Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holders were pick of the bowlers for Sunrisers Hyderabad as the two managed to get two wickets each. They were well supported by spinner Rashid Khan who picked up one wicket, giving just 24 runs in his four overs.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli during the post-match conference said that things "drastically" changed in the second innings of the game and there was a lot of dew "which was not predicted".

"We weren't brave enough with the bat throughout the innings and credit to them - they used the pitch well and the change of pace. It is a competitive tournament and you can't take any games lightly or any teams for granted, the situation is in front of us - we have to win our last game to hopefully finish in the top two," Kohli said.

Brief Score:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 120 for 7 in 20 overs (J Phillip 32, AB de Villiers 24; Sandeep Sharma 2/20, Jason Holder 2/27)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 121 for 5 in 14.1 overs. (W Saha 39; J Holder 26 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/19)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma