Intending to accelerate Royal Challengers Bangalore's innings in the powerplay, Virat Kohli leaned into the drive off Sandeep Sharma's delivery in the fifth over and found Kane Williamson at short extra cover.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli’s batting woes against Sandeep Sharma continued as he was dismissed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler for the seventh time in the history of the Indian Premier League on Saturday night.

Intending to accelerate Bangalore's innings in the powerplay, Kohli leaned into the drive off Sharma's delivery in the fifth over and found Kane Williamson at short extra cover. This was the seventh time Sharma has dismissed Kohli in the IPL history, with it he joining Zaheer Khan in the list of most dismissals by a bowlers against a batsman.

Khan, who played 100 IPL matches, had dismissed Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni seven times.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja