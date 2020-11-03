IPL 2020: read the complete pitch report, weather forecast, Probable XI of SRH and MI as both teams lock horn in the final league match of the tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns in the last league game of IPL 2020 on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Hyderabad squad will play the fixture with knowledge that any more slip-up could dash their play-off hopes in the tournament. While Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have already made it to the qualifiers, today'game will decide whether KKR or SRH make it to the final four.

Weather Forecast

It will most likely be a warm day with a hazy. The temperature in Sharjah has decreased over the last few days but it will still be in the mid-30s throughout the game. The mercury levels would not go beyond 34 degree Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be around 20 degrees. As the evening progresses, the humidity will be more than 72 percent with wind speeds up to 20 kmph. There is no probability of rain during the match.

Pitch report

The pitch at Sharjah is flat with very few traces of grass. In the previous game, dew played a critical role in the second innings. So, chasing will be comparatively easier with a little bit of dew on the ground. A target of around 170-180 will be a good one to defend at this venue.

Probable playing XI of both sides:

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians

With Mumbai Indians already in qualifiers, it could rest Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult for this encounter.

Quinton De Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter Nile, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha