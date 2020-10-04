Manish Pandey dived full length to grab what would otherwise have been a four to long on boundary by Kishan in the fifteenth over of the Mumbai Indians’ innings.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Manish Pandey took a specular diving cat at long on to dismiss a well-settled Ishan Kishan during game 17 of the Indian Premier League 2020 against Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Pandey dived full length to grab what would otherwise have been a four to long on boundary by Kishan in the fifteenth over of the Mumbai Indians’ innings.

Kishan was beginning to look dangerous when he was dismissed in this fashion. The official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League shared the moment, writing, “ICYMI - Catch marvel: SuperMan-ish. He saw, he flew, he caught - Take a bow @im_manishpandey. That was a stunning catch. Right on the list of best so far in the tournament.”

ICYMI - Catch marvel: SuperMan-ish 😱😱😱



He saw, he flew, he caught - Take a bow @im_manishpandey. That was a stunning catch. Right on the list of best so far in the tournament.



WATCH - https://t.co/byrZOMe9lX #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/c4B79TmXID — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 4, 2020

The video was shared on Twitter by a handle by the name 'Ram'. Watch the video:







Manish Pandey whatey Catch pic.twitter.com/1eHWlceRqQ — Ram (@edgbaston_149) October 4, 2020

Posted By: Lakshay Raja