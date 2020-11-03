IPL 2020: An outstanding opening partnership between David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha helped Sunrisers Hyderabad chase a 148-run target in the 17th over of last league game of IPL 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: An outstanding opening partnership between David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha helped Sunrisers Hyderabad chase a 149-run target in the 17th over and register a swift victory over Mumbai Indians in the last league game of IPL 2020 on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both batsmen hit half-centuries as SRH close in on a spot in the playoffs. With the win, SRH are through to the playoffs and KKR are eliminated. Chasing a modest total David Warner (85 runs off 58 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha (58 runs off 45 balls) stitched an undefeated opening partnership to take SRH home in a must-win game.

Earlier, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) restricted Mumbai Indians (MI) to 149/8 wickets in 20 overs in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Kieron Pollard's late charge gave the table-toppers MI a boost after Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem stifled them for runs in the middle overs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Ishan Kishan chopped on to the stumps as Mumbai lose six wickets.

Saurabh Tiwary was dismissed for 1 by Rashid Khan. Shahbaz Nadeem turned the game around as he dismissed Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya in the same over. MI received second blow when Quinton de Kock chopped on to the stumps from a slower and wider one from?Sandeep Sharma.MI captain Rohit Sharma's comeback didn't last long at the crease. He faced seven balls and scored just four runs before falling to pacer Sandeep. The bowler went on to dismiss Sharma's opening partner Quinton de Kock and the in-form Ishan Kishan.

Mumbai Indians, who topped the IPL points table, will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Thursday. Now SRH will clash with RCB on Friday in the Eliminator round.

