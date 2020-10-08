Sunrisers Hyderabad players sported black armbands in the honour of Najeeb Tarakai — the Afghan batsman who passed away earlier this week.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad players sported black armbands in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab in the honour of Najeeb Tarakai — the Afghan batsman who passed away earlier this week.

Najeeb was severely injured in a car accident on October 2 and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He had undergibe a surgery, but later succumbed to his injuries.

"ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heart breaking and grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to a tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked," Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted.

Tarakai had played 12 T-20 Internationals and one ODI for Afghanistan in his brief career of six years. He had last played competitive cricket in September this year when he featured in the Shpageeza Premier League.

SRH beat KXIP by 69 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs in game 22 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a massive total of 202, Punjab lost its opener Mayank Agarwal for just 9 in the second over of the match. Wickets continued to tumble for the team on the other end as Nicholas Pooran marched on unassisted. The middle order failed to perform again and nine out of the 11 players were dismissed in a single digit score.

With this defeat, Sunrisers Hyderabad have climbed to the third position in the points table, while Kings XI Punjab remain at the bottom with just one win in six matches.





