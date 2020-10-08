New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran slammed his maiden IPL fifty in style while chasing a 202-run target set by Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 22 of Indian Premier League 2020. The Trinidadian cricketer brought up a 17-ball 50, the fastest half century of the season. The 25-year-old put up a stellar show even as wickets tumbled from other end. Pooran cleared the ropes six times on his way to the reach the milestone.

The KXIP southpaw shot seven huge sixes and a boundary to reach his 50 and put his squad on strong pedestal after a shaky start in the powerplay.He came to his team’s rescue after KLRahul (11) was dismissed by Abhishek Sharma in the 7th over. Kahleel Ahmed cleared Prabhsimran Singh (11) while Mayank Agarwal (9) got run-out.

Earlier, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted a total of 201/6 in 20 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat. SRH openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow were the top run-scorers, scoring half-centuries. Bairstow was dropped on 19 in the fifth over by KXIP skipper KL Rahul off the bowling of Mohammed Shami and he made them pay for the mistake.He was clearly the dominant partner of the opening duo, reaching his fifty in 28 balls in the 10th over at the end of which SRH were 100 for no loss. This was his third half-century of the season in his sixth match.

Warner reached his third fifty of the tournament in the 14th over but got out in the first ball of the 16th over when he miscued a slog sweep to Glenn Maxwell at long-on off Bishnoi. Three balls later, Bairstow departed after Rahul opted to review the field umpire''s decision and the third umpire ruled the England wicketkeeper batsman out.

