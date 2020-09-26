IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR: Warner confirmed that all-rounder Vijay Shankar has suffered an injury and will unlikely play the next few matches for the franchise.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: In another huge setback, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner on Saturday confirmed that his side has suffered another injury blow. Warner confirmed that all-rounder Vijay Shankar has suffered an injury and will unlikely play the next few matches for the franchise.

"Nabi comes in for Marsh, Saha comes in for Vijay Shankar, who has tweaked his back a bit and Sandeep Sharma misses out as Khaleel comes in," said Warner after winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders.

This is the third injury blow for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this year's IPL. The franchise has already lost New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who suffered injuries in the first week of the IPL.

While Williamson has hurt his quadriceps, Marsh had got injured in the first game of the Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Marsh has also been ruled out due to injury, confirmed the franchise, adding that West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder will replace him for the rest of the tournament.

"Kane Williamson is not fit, he hurt his quad (quadriceps) while training the other day and (with) Mohammad Nabi. We felt playing two spinners here. Given the thought process, we wanted to chase which probably was not an option if we got stuck the other way, so we went with bowling all-rounder hitting the wicket as hard as we could. Obviously, disappointing for Mitchell (Marsh) to go down as he did," David Warner had said earlier.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad is playing their second match of the tournament against the Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders. The 8th match of the IPL 2020 is underway at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Sunrisers Hyderabad had lost its first match of the tournament against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma