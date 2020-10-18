Kane Williamson had a hamstring pull when he dived to stop the ball from going to the boundary in the 11th over of the first innings.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad fans heaped praise on Kane Williamson for his quick knock of 29 inside powerplay despite having suffered an injury in the first innings of Indian Premier League 2020 match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Williamson had a hamstring pull when he dived to stop the ball from going to the boundary in the 11th over of the first innings. With Hyderabad needing 164 to win, Williamson was asked to open the innings so that he could avoid running between the wickets by scoring boundaries inside the powerplay.

Despite the injury, Williamson played a quick knock of 29, providing his team an excellent start in the modest run chase. Fans heaped praise on Williamson for his fiery knock.

Kane williamson the opener, anchor, middle order bat, finisher and bowler. Came to bat despite being injured. Show me a better contributer to the team. pic.twitter.com/P8QPT57zfl — Haz (@Yours_haz) October 18, 2020

Well played, Kane Williamson - he was in the bench then made as anchor, finisher of SRH and today after been injured he came to open and scored 29 runs from 19 balls - Team man = Kane Williamson. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 18, 2020

Kane Williamson with one leg striking at 200. What a player. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 18, 2020

Posted By: Lakshay Raja