Two splendid catches by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Priyam Garg in the middle overs derailed Kolkata Knight Riders innings in game 35 of the Indian Premier League 2020

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Priyam Garg took a splendid diving catch in the deep to send back Kolkata Knight Riders' Shubman Gill in the first innings of game 35 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sunday. Gill went for an inside-out loft against a flight delivery by Rashid Khan in the twelfth over of the match. The ball went off to the long on, where Garg timed his timed his dive to perfection and grabbed it with both hands.

Gill was playing at 36 and was looking to go big in the final eight overs when he was dismissed in this fashion. The moment was shared by the official twitter hand of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Have a look:

In the following delivery, Garg took another splendid catch to send back Nitish Rana for 29. The two catches briefly derailed Kolkata’s innings and the team settled for 163.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja