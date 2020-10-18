Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 18 times and the former holds an advantage with 11 wins.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to exact revenge on Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders when the two sides lock horns in the return clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday afternoon (IST). Both the sides have lost their last two matches and will be looking to bounce back in the tournament with a win in the crucial match.

Kolkata will be hoping for a better performance from its bowlers. The team has taken fewest wickets in all eight matches of the IPL. Here’s all you need to know about game 35 of the Indian Premier League 2020.

Head to Head Stats:

The two teams have faced each other 18 times in the IPL history and Kolkata holds an advantage with 11 wins, as against Hyderabad’s 7 win. KKR had also won the previous encounter between the two earlier in the tournament by seven wickets.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Abu Dhabi has provided assistance to both spinners and pacers so far, plus the long boundaries make it hard for batsmen to clear the rope. Both the teams have performed poorly in the bowling department and the match would be a great opportunity for the bowlers to regain their form.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Abu Dhabi will be 35 degrees at the commencement of the match. The humidity will be 61 per cent and there is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11:

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (Wk), Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi

Probable Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (Wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Chris Green, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivan Mavi, Shubham Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (wicketkeeper), Ali Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijar Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shreevats Goswami (wicketkeeper), Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma





Posted By: Lakshay Raja