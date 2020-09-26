Nagarkoti was battling injuries since February 2018 and had not played competitive cricket in over two years.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti made his debut in the Indian Premier League on Saturday, over two years after being first signed by the franchise following an impressive performance in the Under-19 World Cup in 2018.

Nagarkoti was battling injuries since February 2018 and had not played competitive cricket in over two years. He finally made his debut during Kolkata Knight Riders' second encounter in the Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja