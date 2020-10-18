David Warner came to bat at number 4 against Kolkata Knight Riders in game 35 of the Indian Premier League 2020

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner demoted himself down the order in a modest chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in game 35 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sunday, sparking injury concerns among his fans. The idea behind Warner swapping position with Kane Williamson, however, was to let the latter capitalise on the fielding restrictions inside powerplay.

Williamson had a hamstring pull when he dived to stop the ball from going to the boundary in the 11th over of the first innings. He was then was asked to open the innings so that he could avoid running between the wickets by scoring boundaries inside the powerplay.

The swap worked as Williamson played a fiery knock of 29 off 19 balls despite the injury. Coming down the order, Warner played a 47-run knock but could not take his team past the total.





Posted By: Lakshay Raja