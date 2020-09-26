Shubman Gill's composed runs in balls guided Kolkata Knight Riders to a seven-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low scoring game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Shubman Gill's composed 70 runs in 62 balls guided Kolkata Knight Riders to a seven-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low scoring game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Chasing a small target of 143, Kolkata lost its first three batsmen -- Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana and skipper Dinesh Karthin -- within the powerplay. Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan's steady partership ensured that the team was always in firm control of the run chase. Post the match, Gill, who was chosen man of the match, said it was easier for him to hit down the ground as the ball was not spinning much.

"I think the ball wasn't spinning much and was easy to hit down the ground. I have practised power hitting in the last couple of years. I think it was important for us to win," he said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had won the toss and opted to bat first. The team lost its opener Jonny Bairstow for just five runs, followed by Skipper Warner. Pandey tried to stable the innings, scoring 51 runs in 42 balls but the score of 142 was not enough on this pitch.

Post the match, Warner acknowledged that the SRH batsmen mis-executed in the middle overs of the innings.

"I saw, I think, 35 dot balls, which is not acceptable in T20 cricket on wicket that was actually nice to bat on. We just mis-executed in the middle," he said.

On being asked about Manish Pandey's injury, Warner responded, "Not sure, hopefully, a bit of a cramp."

Brief Score:



SRH (142/4, Manish Pandey 51, Cummins 1-19)

KKR (145/3, Shubman Gill 70*, Rashid Khan 1/25)

Posted By: Lakshay Raja