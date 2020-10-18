IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR: David Warner on Sunday became the first foreign player to score 5,000 runs in IPL.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner on Sunday reached another milestone in his Indian Premier League (IPL) and became the first overseas batsman to score 5,000 runs in the cash-rich league.

The 33-year-old batsman achieved this feat in the game 35th of the IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. He reached this huge milestone by scoring just 10 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Warner achieved this milestone by taking a single off Pat Cummins in the 14th over of the game.

Interestingly, Warner on Sunday also surpassed Shane Warne and become second most overseas player to captain a side in the IPL. Only Australian wicket-keeping legend Adam Gilchrist has played more games than Warner in IPL as a captain.

Meanwhile, the hard-hitting Australian opener is the fourth player in the IPL to reach 5,000 runs after Virat Kohli (5759), Suresh Raina (5368) and Rohit Sharma (5149). In his IPL career, Warner has scored over 5,000 runs at an average of 42.81 and a strike rate of 140.74. He also has four centuries and 46 half-centuries to his name in the cash-rich league.

Talking about the thrilling encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, Eoin Morgan's side defeated the David Warner-led team on Sunday in the super over.

A fast and furious Lockie Ferguson produced one of the most incredible bowling performances of this IPL edition to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to a thrilling super over win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Ferguson proved to be the "Knight in Shining Armour" with his storehouse of variation as he dismissed David Warner and Abdul Samad in the Super Over, leaving KKR with only a three run-target to chase.

This was after David Warner's unbeaten 47 and 18 runs off the final Andre Russell over saw Sunrisers level the scores at 163 with KKR in the stipulated 20 overs.

