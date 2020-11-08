New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan surpassed Rohit Sharma in the list of highest runs scorers in the Indian Premier League during his 78-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 on Sunday. In 175 IPL appearances, Dhawan has score 5182 runs -- the fourth highest after Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and David Warner.

Dhawan now has 41 IPL fifties -- the most by any player in the league's history -- and two centuries to his name. During his innings, he also became the second player to score over 600 runs this season. This is the first time the Southpaw has gone past the 600-run mark in the IPL.

Kohli leads the list of the highest run scorers with 5878 runs in 192 innings, which five centuries and 39 half-centuries to his name. He is followed by Suresh Raina and David Warner, with 6368 and 5254 runs respectively. Warner and Dhawan, however, have played considerably less matches than the other players in the list.

Dhawan's 78-run knock was instrumental in Delhi Capitals' 17 run-win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier. With this win, Delhi have sealed a spot in the finals for the first time in the IPL history.

Batting first, Delhi got off to a flying start, with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis taking the team to the 50-run mark inside the powerplay. Dhawan marched on after his partner's dismissal and brought up his 41st half-century in the IPL with a six. The team was projected to go past the 200-run mark, but some brilliant bowling by Hyderabad in the final overs restricted the team to 189.

Delhi will now face Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 final in Dubai on Tuesday.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja