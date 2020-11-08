IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Saha's injury has now raised questions about his availability for India's upcoming tour of Australia.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner on Sunday provided an update about the injury of senior Indian wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha and said that he is suffering from a "hamstring tear".

"We have no changes, Wriddhiman Saha has a hamstring tear, so we're playing the same team as the last game," Warner said during the toss against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Saha, who played a couple of matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad, had looked in good touch. However, he was forced to miss SRH's last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in India Premier League (IPL) 2020 eliminator.

Saha's injury has now raised questions about his availability for India's upcoming tour of Australia. It would be interesting to see what steps the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) will take. The Indian team has already lost Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma to injury. The two players are reportedly suffering from the same injury.

According to a report by news agency PTI, if Saha is suffering from grade 1 tear, then he would be able to tour Australia as it requires only four weeks of rest and rehabilitation.

However, if Saha is suffering from grade 2 tear, then he won't be able to board the flight for Australia as it requires nearly two months of rest and rehabilitation to recover.

In case, Saha gets ruled out for Australia tour, Rishabh Pant will have to don the role of the wicket-keeper for the Indian team.

Talking about India's tour down under, the Men in Blue will travel to Australia after the 13th season of the IPL where they will play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. The three ODIs will be played November 27, November 29 and December 1 while the T20Is will be played on December 4, December 6 and December 8. The four-Test match series will begin from December 17 and continue till January 19.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma