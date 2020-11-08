Delhi Capitals went with two changes in the match, dropping opener Prithvi Shaw and bringing in Praveen Dubey and Shimron Hetmyer.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner helped a struggling Shyeras Iyer recall one of the changes to the Delhi Capitals side during the toss of the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Delhi went with two changes in the match, dropping opener Prithvi Shaw and bringing in Praveen Dubey and Shimron Hetmyer. Iyer couldn't remember one of the changes and looked lost for a few moment. Warner, who was standing behind the DC skipper, then told him they had brought in Hetmyer to the side.

The ongoing edition of IPL have witnessed numerous such instances where the captains struggle to recall the changes to their side.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bat first. The winner of this contest will face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the finals.

Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, SHimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Posted By: Lakshay Raja