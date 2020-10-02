Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad's latest recruit Priyam Garg, who is playing his first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Friday surpassed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to achieve a unique record.

The 19-year-old, who has played for India in the Under-19 World Cup, smashed his maiden IPL 50 against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. In doing so, Garg surpassed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's record of fastest fifties in the IPL. Garg smashed his maiden IPL 50 in just 23 balls while Kohli and Rohit have smashed their fastest 50 in the tournament in 24 balls.

Garg scored 51 runs from 26 balls, hitting six fours and one six during his innings. The 19-year-old was scoring runs at a strike rate of 196.15.

Garg's innings was also important because Sunrisers Hyderabad were in trouble when he came to bat. He was also the culprit of getting Kane Williamson out, reducing Hyderabad to 69 for 4. However, Garg formed a handy partnership with Abhishek Sharma and help his team reach 164 for 5 in their 20 overs. Sharma supported Garg well and scored 31 runs from just 24 balls.

After Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings, Sharma said that he and Garg were positive and were looking to play their natural game against Chennai Super Kings, adding that their hard work in the nets helped them at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

"It's all about our team game and the coaches and captain gave us clear roles and there's no pressure and it is all about playing our natural game. The wicket is not skiddy and it's stopping in between, we were initially looking for around 150 and I think it is a good total for us," Sharma was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, the third match between SRH and CSK is underway at the Dubai International Stadium. The two teams have played three games each, winning just one match in the tournament so far.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma