New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: With the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has increased its pace for the preparations of the cash-rich league.

Recently, the BCCI had also held the IPL Governing Council meet and discussed about the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

According to report published by news agency PTI, the BCCI in its SOPs has allowed families of the players to accompany them to UAE. The SOPs also call for IPL teams to maintain social distancing by not limiting themselves to the traditional dressing rooms.

Here’s the complete list of SOPs assessed by news agency PTI:

* Players and support staff's families can join the teams but they won't be allowed to travel in the team bus and can't leave the bio bubble.

* The teams will also be encouraged to use the stands for dressing room purpose to maintain social distancing.

* The Bio-Secure Environment means only essential staff will be on site and no members of the public will be allowed. Therefore, there will be more vacant areas at the stadium and hence the dressing room does not have to remain within the traditional area.

* Breach of any Bio-Secure Environment protocols by players and team support staff will be punishable under the IPL Code of Conduct Rules.

* Team members must be allotted rooms in a separate wing of the hotel that has a separate centralised air conditioning (AC) unit than the rest of the hotel.

* Players are also advised to order food in individual rooms and avoid use of common dining areas “to prevent cross infection and coming in contact with other hotel guests.”

* Venue Cricket Operation teams should consider using appropriate areas beyond the normal dressing room.

* The BCCI has also asked teams to use electronic team sheets rather than captains carrying hard copies of their playing XI list.

* Scalene Hypercharge Corona Canon (Shycocan), a device that has the ability to neutralise 99.9 per cent of the coronavirus that might be floating in the air in closed spaces, the SOPs stated as reported by PTI.

* The medical team will have to wear PPE kits if they need to get in physical contact with the player (massage sessions etc.).

* Following the match, players and staff members will have to take a shower.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma