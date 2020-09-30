New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill scored a brilliant 47 off 34 balls against Rajasthan Royals in the in the match No.12 of Indian Premier League. The 21-year-old hit five boundaries and one maximum to help his side post a respectable total of 174 runs in 20 overs. Though all the boundaries hit by the right-hander were pitch perfect but the six struck by Gill has deeply impressed Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar. In the second over of the match, Gill took a good stride hitting RR seamer Ankit Rajpoot straight over the top for a maximum.

Gavaskar lauded Gill for the magnificient shot and said he can watch that shot again and again because of the steady head position of the KKR opener. “I can watch this over and over again because of the stillness of the head. Wow that is a magnificent shot. He’s one of my favourite batsmen,” Gavaskar said during commentary.

Earlier today, Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and chose to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides have made no changes to their squads and RR are looking for their first win outside of Sharjah.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha