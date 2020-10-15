IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer had injured his shoulder while trying to save a boundary in Delhi Capitals' game against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Seems like injury concerns aren't going to get over for the Delhi Capitals any time soon. After Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra, the franchise on Wednesday suffered another blow with their skipper Shreyas Iyer injuring his shoulder.

During their game against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer injured his shoulder while trying to save a boundary and was forced to leave the field due to severe pain.

Whether Iyer will be able to play for Delhi Capitals in their next game against Chennai Super Kings on October 17 is still a question. Although, Delhi Capitals' stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan threw some light about Iyer's injury and said that the franchise will get a detail report about it on Thursday. He, however, noted that the 25-year-old is in 'huge pain' but is able to move his shoulder.

"One moment it was quite even and to pick it back from there was a team effort. It was important we stay positive as a team. I knew their batting isn't deep and if we got their top-order we can get them," Dhawan said during the post-match conference.

This is the fourth injury blow for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. Senior pacer Ishant Sharma and spinner Amit Mishra have been ruled out of the tournament while Ravichandran Ashwin was forced to leave initial matches of the franchise.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday defeated Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs and moved to the top of the points table. In 8 games, the Delhi Capitals have won 6 matches. They currently have 12 points with a net run rate of +0.990. The Capitals will now play their next game against Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on October 17 at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma