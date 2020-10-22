Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer had dismissed David Warner and Jonny Bairstow in the first and third over of the match. The wicket got better as the game went on and Rajasthan failed to break the partnership between Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith conceded he should not have taken Jofra Archer off the attack after the latter dismissed both Sunrisers Hyderabad openers early in the modest chase of 155 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Opening the attack for Rajasthan, Archer dismissed Warner and Bairstow in the first and third over of the match. The wicket got better as the game went on and Rajasthan failed to break the partnership between Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar, losing the match by eight wickets in the 19th over. Smith conceded after the defeat that the decision to take Jofra off the attack backfired for the team.

“We started well. Jofra taking two big wickets early but we couldn’t keep the foot on the pedal. Vijay played smart innings and Manish took the game on and played really nicely. I consulted a few other boys, it (the move to give Jofra the third over) was tased about but opted against it and in hindsight, after what happened, probably would’ve given him one more over. It was on my mind. It (the wicket got better as the game went on,” Smith said after the match.

After Jofra was taken off the attack, Pandey capitalised on the remaining overs of the powerplay and found an able partner in the form of Vijay Shankar. The two built up an unbeaten partnership of 140 that sailed the team through the total with eight wickets to spare.

Manish Pandey was awarded the Man of the Match for his defining 83-run knock. With the win, Hyderabad have moved to the fifth spot in the points table, and will still need to win all their matches from here to qualify for the playoffs.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja