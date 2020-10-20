IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan has become the first batsman to hit back-to-back 100s in the history of the tournament

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Capitals' batsman slammed an unbeaten century against Kings XI Punjab helping his side post a total of 164 runs in game 38 of Indian Premier League 2020. With his latest knock, the southpaw has become the first batsman to hit back-to-back 100s in the history of the tournament. Dhawan was on fire since the beginning of the match, he scored 106 runs off 61 balls with 12 fours and 3 sixes. He arrived at the milestone in the second last over when he placed a shot delivery of Arshdeep Singh towards the third man for a double. Earlier, The 34-year-old scored 101 runs helping his team register a crucial victory against Chennai Super Kings.

The left-hander has also become the fifth cricketer and fourth from India to have completed 5,000 runs in the IPL. The southpaw took 169 matches to reach the landmark Dhawan is only behind Virat Kohli (5,759), Suresh Raina (5,368), and Rohit Sharma (5,158) on the all-time runs tally. Dhawan is also the seventh batsman to hit a century in the IPL against Kings XI Punjab. He is also the eighth player from Delhi Capitals to smash an IPL ton.

Off to a slow start, Delhi Capitals lose Prithvi Shaw early for 7 runs. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer played some marvellous strokes but lost his wickets after scoring just 14 runs, but his partnership of 48 runs with Shikhar Dhawan stabled his team.

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and chose to bat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Dubai International Stadium. Both sides come to this on the back of wins.

