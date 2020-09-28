Continuing with his sublime form in the IPL, Samson has smashed two half-centuries in as many games in the ongoing season.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sanju Samson's fiery 85 from 42 balls, which paved way for Rajasthan Royals' splendid victory against Kings XI Punjab in the highest-ever run chase in the history of IPL, has earned praise from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who called him the "nest MS Dhoni" of Indian team.

"What an absolutely incredible win for @rajasthanroyals ! I have known @iamSanjuSamson for a decade & told him when he was 14 that he would one day be the next MS Dhoni. Well, that day is here. After his two amazing innings in this IPL you know a world class player has arrived," he wrote on Twitter.

However, Tharoor's comparison of Samson with the former Indian skipper did not go down well with former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir who replied, "Sanju Samson doesn't need to be next anyone. He will be 'the' Sanju Samson of Indian cricket."

Continuing with his sublime form in the IPL, Samson has smashed two half-centuries in as many games in the ongoing season. He hit quickfire 74 and 85 in the last two innings, scoring a total of 159 runs at an average of 79.50.

In the high-octane match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, Samson smashed seven sixes and four boundaries in his 42-ball 85 that kept Rajasthan Royals in the hunt and later helped the team register the record four-wicket victory.

On Sunday, Samson said he has been timing the ball really well for the last one year but was left frustrated after some of the things he tried didn't work out. "I have been hitting it well for the past one year. So I was just sticking to my routine and feeling confident. I am happy to win a few games," he said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta