New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne on Wednesday donned his prediction cap and picked defending champions Mumbai Indians, three-time winners Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals as four sides that will reach the Indian Premier League 2020 playoffs.

“Four teams, Rajasthan Royals. I think it''s hard to go past Chennai Super Kings, they will always be there or thereabouts,” Warne, who mentors Rajasthan Royals, told news agency PTI. "I think Mumbai Indians will be there too, they have got a very well-balanced squad and the fourth spot, I will probably have to lean towards Delhi Capitals. DC has got a lot of firepower so I think they''ll be the fourth team.”

Warne seemed impressed with Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson, who he said can represent India in all formats if he has a consistent IPL this year.

He''s (Samson) such a talented player. I have seen a lot of talented cricketers in my time but watching Samson bat in the nets, being around him, speaking to him over the years and now watching him evolve, I mean he is something else," he said.

Samson has played two impressive knocks of 72 runs — off 32 balls — and 85 runs — off 42 balls for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL. He was the protagonist of Rajasthan’s record 224-run chase against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday

