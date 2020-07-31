RCB and CSK to face trouble as South African players are likely to miss a few matches of IPL due to lockdown.

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on 19 September. Amidst coronavirus outbreak, the IPL is scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The BCCI and IPL Governing Council will discuss schedule, match timings and health-related issues on Saturday. Meanwhile, teams are busy working on their strategies after the long holidays.

Ahead of IPL 2020, it has reported that the teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face big trouble. South African players like AB de Villiers, Faf Du Plessis, Dale Steyn, Quinton de Kock and others are likely to miss a few games in the first half of the IPl. Recently, the government of South Africa has imposed a countrywide lockdown and international travel has also prohibited till the end of September. So, it will be difficult for South African players to reach UAE on time.

RCB will face an even bigger problem as players like Chris Morris, AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn expected to be the part of playing XI. Also, South African player Chris Morris was bought by Virat Kohli’s RCB for Rs 10 crore, he was sold at the highest price in 2020’s auction. Whereas, the CSK had Imran Tahir, Faf Duplessis and Lungi Nagidi as frontline players. This would be the reason, RCB and CSK will suffer a huge loss if the government does not make arrangements for the players to reach the UAE.

However, following the government's decree, it seems that, at the beginning of IPL, these players may not be seen on the field. Apart from them, many other South African players have played in IPL, like Kagiso Rabada plays for Delhi Capitals, Quinton de Kock for Mumbai Indians, Hardus Viljoen for Kings XI Punjab and David Miller for Rajasthan Royals.

Reportedly, the BCCI and IPL Governing Council have not made changes in the player replacement policy. The teams are allowed to fly with extra players to avoid last-minute travel.

