IPL 2020: The Delhi Capitals on Monday suffered another setback after senior pacer Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In another setback for Delhi Capitals, senior pacer Ishant Sharma on Monday was ruled out of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a rib-cage injury, confirmed the franchise.

"Fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on October 7, 2020 in Dubai," Delhi Capitals said in a statement, as reported by news agency PTI.

"Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear. This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the IPL," it added.

Ishant, who is a Test specialist, played just one match for Delhi Capitals out of their seven games in the tournament so far. The 32-year-old senior pacer had gone 26 runs in his four overs without getting a wicket.

Following his injury, the Delhi Capitals have reportedly approached the governing body of the IPL, seeking Ishant's replacement. "Yes, we have sent in a request to the organisers for a replacement for Ishant," news agency ANI quoted a Delhi Capitals source as saying.

Meanwhile, injury concerns have left Delhi Capitals reeling. The franchise has already lost Amit Mishra who has been ruled out from the tournament due to a 'tendon injury' he sustained on his bowling finger.

Earlier in the day, the franchise also confirmed that their explosive wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been advised by doctors to rest for a week due to a 'hamstring strain'.

Before this, Ravichandran Ashwin too hurt his shoulder in the first game of the season after starting off with wickets in his very first over.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are at the second spot in the points table of the IPL 2020. The capitals have played seven games, winning five matches. The franchise have 10 points and a net run rate of +1.038.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma