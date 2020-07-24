However, an official announcement by the BCCI or the IPL Governing Council (GC) is awaited and is likely to be made next week as the IPL GC will meet next week to chalk out the final details and approve the schedule of the tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) will reportedly start from September 19 this year, while the final of the mega cricket tournament is slated to be held on November 8, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), news agency PTI quoted well-placed BCCI sources as saying.

However, an official announcement by the BCCI or the IPL Governing Council (GC) is awaited and is likely to be made next week as the IPL GC will meet next week to chalk out the final details and approve the schedule of the tournament.

"IPL in all likelihood will start on September 19 (Saturday) and the final will be held on November 8 (Sunday). It is a 51-day window which will suit the franchises as well as the broadcasters and other stakeholders," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The PTI report stated that the IPL has been made possible after the ICC postponed the October-November scheduled T20I World Cup in Australia owing to the coronavirus pandemic due to which the hosting country expressed its inability to conduct the event.

While there were speculations that IPL will start from September 26, the BCCI decided to advance it by a week in order to ensure that the Indian team's tour of Australia is not jeopardised.

"The Indian team will have a mandatory quarantine of 14 days as per Australian government rules. A delay would have sent the plans haywire. The best part is that 51 days is not at all a curtailed period and there will be much fewer doubleheaders. We could stick to the original five doubleheaders in the seven-week window," the official said.

It is expected that with each and every team needing at least a month's time to train, the franchises will be leaving base by August 20 which gives them exactly four weeks time to prepare.

Meanwhile, a source within the BCCI as reported by news agency ANI said that SOP for teams and bio bubble training facilities, shifting of the tournament, its schedule and format and training camp, travel, and stay will be discussed during IPL GC meeting.

Other matters to be discussed are operational aspects, DXB app to download for players and officials, and discussion on issues related to the broadcaster.

