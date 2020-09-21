Former New Zealand cricket Scott Styris, who currently works as a cricket pundit with Star Sports, made a bold choice while predicting the playing eleven SRH might go in with.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: As Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is set to lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in its first match in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, former New Zealand cricket Scott Styris, who currently works as a cricket pundit with Star Sports, made a bold choice while predicting the playing eleven SRH might go in with. The former all-rounder opined that Kane Williamson will sit out.

"Kane Williamson sits out, I know he is the orange cap holder two years ago when Warner was serving his suspension for the year, but I just think with the balance of that side they have got a proven David Warner. He, along with Kohli, has been the two-best batsman in this competition for many years now. His leadership is terrific. I think he really buys into as well the culture and the group of SRH," ANI quoted him as saying.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha