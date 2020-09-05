IPL 2020: Schedule of IPL 2020 that starts from 19th September in UAE will be released on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The much-awaited schedule of the 13th season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) will be released by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Sunday, confirmed IPL chairman Brijesh Patel.

The BCCI was supposed to release the schedule of the tournament in the last week of August but it was postponed after several members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), including an Indian T20 specialist bowler, tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma