New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10. The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), however, is yet to announce the official schedule of the tournament, making the fans wonder why this delay happening.

However, if the reports are to be believed, then the delay is happening because of the coronavirus crisis which has forced the BCCI to prepare a ‘dynamic schedule’ for the tournament.

According to a report by The Times of India, the BCCI is taking its time to prepare the schedule because players from England and Australia will probably miss the first week of the tournament due to the quarantine rules. “There is a possibility that matches in those first three or four days can be allotted to teams not majorly dependent on players from England and Australia,” The Times of India quoted sources as saying.

When will BCCI release IPL 2020 schedule?

IPL Chairperson Brijesh Patel has reportedly said that the schedule for the 13th season of the cash-rich league will be released by the end of this week. Speaking to InsideSport, Patel said, “we know it is getting delayed but teams are taking stock of everything including recee of the venues. Stay assured schedules will be released before the end of this week”.

First IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings?

Though the BCCI has not released the official schedule of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has dropped a hint that the first match of this season will be played between his team and Chennai Super Kings. While paying tribute to former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit had said that he will “waiting for Mahi at the toss on September 19”.

“One of the most influential men in the history of Indian cricket. His impact in & around cricket was massive. He was a man with vision and a master in knowing how to build a team. Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow. See you on 19th at the toss @msdhoni,” Rohit had said in a tweet.

The matches will be held in three venues across the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.

