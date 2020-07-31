According to a report published in Dainik Jagran, the BCCI has prepared the schedule for IPL 2020 and is waiting for approval from the eight teams participating in the tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Since the Board of Cricket Council in India (BCCI) announced that the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held from September 19 to November 8, fans are expecting the schedule of the cash-rich league. However, if reports are to be believed, then the BCCI will soon announce the much-awaited schedule for IPL 2020.

According to a report published in Dainik Jagran, the BCCI has prepared the schedule for IPL 2020 and is waiting for approval from the eight teams participating in the tournament. The report further claimed that the BCCI will likely make an official announcement about the schedule after the IPL’s Governing Council meeting which will be held on August 2.

IPL final likely to be postponed to November 10

The Dainik Jagran report also claimed that the BCCI will likely postpone the IPL final from November 8 to November 10. As per the report, the delay will help the broadcasters make further use of the Diwali week. The two-day delay will also help the Indian players to travel directly to Australia from the UAE without coming to India.

However, the BCCI is yet to make a decision about delaying the final of 13th season of the IPL and will take choice following the IPL’s Governing Council meeting on August 2.

IPL’s Governing Council meeting

The Governing Council meeting of the cash-rich IPL will be held on August 2, confirmed IPL chairman Brijesh Patel. According to media reports, the BCCI will issue the standard operation procedures (SOPs) for the IPL. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Secretary Jay Shah will likely attend the meeting.

"We are making the SOP and it will be ready in a few days. To allow crowd or not depends on the UAE government. Anyway, social distancing has to be maintained. We have left it for their government to decide on that. Will also be writing to the UAE board formally," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had said earlier.

