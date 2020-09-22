New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sanju Samson's quick fire half century has put Rajasthan Royals in a commanding position in the opening match against Chennai Super Kings in the 13 edition of Indian Premier League. The Indian cricketer was in top form as he smashed the CSK bowlers all over the boundary. The righ-handed batsman scored a terrific 74 runs in 32 deliveries. His innings was laced with nine maximums and one boundary. He puts the Rajasthan side on a strong pedestal through a quick fire half century off 19 balls.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha