New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson became the second youngest player after Virat Kohli to appear in 100 Indian Premier League matches when he took field against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Ever since making his debut in 2013, Samson has scored 2411 runs in 100 matches at an average of 27.71 and a strike rate of over 132. The 25-year-old has two centuries and 12 half-centuries to his name in the IPL.

Samson placed a decent 26-run knock while chasing a modest total of 159 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 26 of the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Rajasthan won the contest by five wickets, owing to late heroics by youngster Rahul Tewatia.

Rohit Sharma plays 150th match for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians skipper played his 150th match for the franchise on Sunday. Sharma has been an integral part of Mumbai Indians since 2011 and has guided the franchise to four IPL titles.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja